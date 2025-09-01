Mumbai, September 1: Apple has scheduled its iPhone 17 series launch event for September 9, 2025, and ahead of that, the Flipkart Big Billion Days promo ad has created a buzz among Apple enthusiasts. During the ad, Flipkart is claimed to have accidentally revealed the design of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max model. During the viral advertisement, netizens claimed that Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max model was shown in the hands of Farah Khan.

Flipkart posted this ad on August 29, 2025 with a runtime of 3:09 minutes and features many big stars, such as Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and others. During the advertisement, Indian film director and writer Farah Khan held an Apple smartphone that matched the leaked renders and descriptions of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. POVA Slim 5G Launch Set on September 4, 2025 in India; Check Rumoured Specifications and Features of TECNO’s Upcoming Premium Segment Smartphone.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Viral Ad Official Video

"Is It iPhone 17 Pro Max?", Claimed Netizen on X

Is it iPhone 17 pro Max ?? Pic from Flipkart big billion days Recent Ad. pic.twitter.com/QpYLTFDjKo — khatarnak Offerz (@khatarnakofferz) August 30, 2025

Netizen Says, "iPhone 17 Pro Leaked?"

iPhone 17 Pro leaked? 👀 In Flipkart BBD Sale Ad! ✅ pic.twitter.com/VsMRkuDk7E — DealBee Deals (@DealBeeOfficial) August 29, 2025

Apple iPhone 17 Pro / Max Leaks, in Latest Flipkart BBD Ad Promo: X User

🚨 Apple iPhone 17 Pro / Max leaks, in latest Flipkart BBD ad promo showcasing the LiDAR sensor & Flash 🔦 to be in old same position itself#iphone17pro #iPhone17 pic.twitter.com/3D2ryFWtPu — Tech_Voyager⚓ (@rajAnoop_) August 29, 2025

Netizen Says Flipkart Commercial Showed iPhone 16 Pro With Case, Not iPhone 17 Pro

So-called tech influencers and creators are Engagement Farming with this frame from a Flipkart commercial, iPhone 17 Pro. Even when they are aware that it is only a case on iPhone 16 pro. 🥱 pic.twitter.com/NgXbrWBYCn — Taksh (@TakmanTechnical) August 30, 2025

iPhone 17 Pro Max Teased During Flipkart Big Billion Ad?

Apple has been silent about its upcoming iPhone 17 series. Despite several rumours and rendered designs, the company has not shared any picture of its iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, or iPhone 17 Pro like Google did for the Pixel 10 series. However, the Flipkart ad titled "Flipkart Big Billion Days—Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai!" showed the complete design of a Pro Max model. Farah Khan held this smartphone in her hands with a rectangular-shaped camera ring on the rear side.

Apple has showcased its iPhones before launch and kept the buzz alive among the fans. Netizens speculated whether it was the iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max teased during the Flipkart Big Billion Days promo. However, it is highly unlikely that Apple could have let Flipkart reveal the design of its upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max model before the September 9, 2025, event. Flipkart may have used a case on a Pro Max model of an older iPhone Pro Max model with a rectangular-shaped line around the camera module. Flipkart may have shown the iPhone 17 Pro Max intentionally or accidentally in the viral ad video. After this ad video, the e-commerce platform shared three more short ads. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price and Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Know What To Expect From Upcoming Samsung Fan Edition Smartphone.

Besides, Apple has not tried to impress its customers with celebrity promotions. It has avoided such advertisements for years, keeping the launch secret without revealing any details. In the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 ad, many old iPhones (likely iPhone 15) were also shown in people's hands.

