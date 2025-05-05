The Realme GT 7 series will soon launch in India with larger batteries and a powerful processor. The smartphones will join the Realme GT 7 Pro launched in India last year. Now, Realme GT 7 and another variant will join the GT 7 series. The Realme GT 7 will feature a Dimensity 9400 Plus processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 7200mAh battery with 100W fast charging. It may offer a 6.8-inch 144Hz display, 50MP + 8MP dual rear cameras, a 16MP front camera, and support for 5G, Vo5G, NFC, IR Blaster and more. Realme GT 7 price in India could be around INR 30,000 to INR 35,000. The company will announce the official launch date soon. iQOO Neo 10 Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme GT 7 Series Will Launch Soon in India

