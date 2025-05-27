Realme GT 7 series will launch today at a global event in Paris, France. The GT 7 series will include the Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T, and Realme GT 7 Dream Edition, all expected to debut in India as well. The Realme GT 7 may feature a 6.78-inch display and a MediaTek Dimensity processor, with an expected price of around INR 70,000. The Realme GT 7T is likely to feature a 6.68-inch display, a dual rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery. It is expected to be priced at approximately INR 60,000. The Realme GT 7 Dream Edition is expected to offer similar specifications as the standard GT 7 model. POVA Curve 5G Teased, Compared With iPhone 16 Ahead of Launch in India on May 29; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T Launch Today

From golden mornings to glowing evenings, every shade is sharp and stunning.#AITravelSnapCamera on the #realmeGT7 captures the sky just as you see it. Launching Tomorrow, 1:30 PM IST. Credits: realme Communityhttps://t.co/z8Dhu2oiAJhttps://t.co/4yyw2JuPlJ… pic.twitter.com/ivMA18P42G — realme (@realmeIndia) May 26, 2025

Realme GT 7 Dream Edition Launch Today

Speed knows no borders. From India to France. ✈️ #realmeGT7DreamEdition is ready to take over. In collaboration with Aston Martin Aramco F1® Team. Launching on May 27th at 1:30 PM IST. Know More: https://t.co/z8Dhu2oiAJ https://t.co/4yyw2JuPlJ #realmeGT7Series… pic.twitter.com/NogzHCciUD — realme (@realmeIndia) May 25, 2025

