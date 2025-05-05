iQOO Neo 10 is expected to soon launch in India. iQOO India CEO, Nipun Marya shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and teased the upcoming smartphone with dual colour at the rear. The iQOO Neo 10 may come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone is expected to include a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens at the rear. iQOO Neo 10 price in India may start at INR 35,999. Realme C75 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone of Realme.

iQOO Neo 10 Launch Soon in India

