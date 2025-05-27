Realme GT 7 series will launch today at a global event in Paris, France, scheduled for 1:30 PM IST. The GT 7 series will include the Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T, and Realme GT 7 Dream Edition models, all of which are likely to be introduced in the Indian market as well. The GT 7 is expected to come with a 6.78-inch display and is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The GT 7T could feature a 6.68-inch screen, a dual-camera setup on the rear, and a 7,000mAh battery. The GT 7 Dream Edition is anticipated to offer specifications similar to the standard GT 7. The Realme GT 7 series launch event will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Realme. Android 16 Launch Soon, Likely To Release in June 2025; Check Features and Other Details.

Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T and Realme GT 7 Dream Edition Launch Live Streaming Link

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)