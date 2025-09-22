Realme GT 8 Pro launch confirmed for October, as revealed by the company's official teaser image. The upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. As per leaks, other features include a 7,000mAh battery supporting 120W fast charging, Realme UI 6 based on Android 16, and 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and 200MP (telephoto) cameras. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Launch on October 13, 2025 Likely With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chip; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Realme GT 8 Pro Launching in October 2025

Realme GT8 Pro teaser out: Launch confirmed for October. pic.twitter.com/D6qEITAwG5 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 22, 2025

Realme GT 8 Pro Leaked Specs

Realme GT 8 Pro leaks so far: - Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 - 6.78" Flat AMOLED, 2k, 165Hz - 50MP Main + 50MP Ultrawide + 200MP Telephoto - 7000mAh+, 120W - Android 16, Realme UI 6 pic.twitter.com/tlOi4ZNpwk — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) September 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

