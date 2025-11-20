Realme GT 8 Pro and Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition will launch today in India at 12 PM. The new flagship Realme smartphones will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and have a RICOH GR interchangeable camera system. Realme GT 8 Pro and Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition will have a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support, a 50MP RICOH GR main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 200MP telephoto camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. They will have a 2K AMOLED screen and various other premium specifications and features. Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition price in China is CNY 5,499 (around INR 68,400) for the 16GB + 1TB model. On the other hand, the standard Realme GT 8 Pro price starts at CNY 3,999 (around INR 49,800) for the 12GB + 256GB version. Lava Agni 4 Launch Today in India With YUVA AI and Dimensity 8350 SoC; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

Realme GT 8 Pro Launch Today in India

Just one day to go. Get ready to capture every hidden detail with the Ultra Clarity Telephoto Camera on the #realmeGT8Pro. Launching tomorrow, 12 PM. Stay Tuned: https://t.co/OXQXJz512g#ExploreBeyondDefinition #SnapbyNoRules #realmexRICOHGR pic.twitter.com/hCzk9FgLho — realme (@realmeIndia) November 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Realme India X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)