Realme GT 8 Pro and Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition will launch in India on November 20, 2025. The new smartphones will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and feature a RICOH GR interchangeable rear camera module. The smartphones will come with a 2K AMOLED display, a 200MP telephoto camera, and a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. They will also offer a 50MP Ricoh GR primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition price in China is CNY 5,499 (around INR 68,300) for a single variant offering 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. The Realme GT 8 Pro price in China starts at CNY 3,999 (around INR 49,700) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Moto G57 Power Launch Date in India Announced, New Motorola G Series Smartphone Launching on November 24; Check Confirmed Details.

Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition Launching in India on November 20

