Realme GT 8 Pro will launch in India on November 20. The smartphone is expected to bring advanced features for powerful performance. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a dedicated Hyper Vision+ AI chip. The Realme GT 8 Pro will also come with a RICOH GR-powered camera setup and a unique switchable camera module design. It will feature a 2K display and a 200MP telephoto lens to make it one of the most advanced camera smartphones in its segment. The device will come with a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It will run on Realme UI 7.0 and will be available in two colour options, which will be Diary White and Urban Blue. OPPO Find X9 Series: OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of Launch in India on November 18; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Realme GT8 Pro Camera

The story of precision enters its next chapter. realme and RICOH GR celebrate 4 years of pushing boundaries, where pro-grade precision meets youthful creativity. The #realmeGT8Pro is a milestone in design and detail. Show off your mood and join the #MyGT8ProMood contest! Post… pic.twitter.com/hIbfXXzwUB — realme (@realmeIndia) November 10, 2025

