New Delhi, November 10: OPPO has confirmed the launch date of its next flagship lineup, the OPPO Find X9 series, in India on November 18, 2025. The upcoming Find X9 series is expected to include two models. It could be the OPPO Find X9 and the OPPO Find X9 Pro. Both smartphones are anticipated to bring major upgrades in performance and features compared to their predecessors. Ahead of the OPPO Find X9 series launch, leaks have already surfaced online, hinting at the possible price and key specifications of the upcoming smartphones.

The OPPO Find X9 series has already made its debut in China, and the Indian variant is expected to come with similar features. As per reports, the OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro may be powered by the MediaTek chipset. Additionally, both smartphones from the series will come with a Hasselblad camera setup. Lava Agni 4 Launch Set on November 20 With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, Aluminium Frame; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OPPO Find X9 is expected to feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display. It may offer 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3,600 nits peak brightness. The Find X9 Pro could come with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. Both smartphones are likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and will run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

OPPO Find X9 is expected to feature a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP Sony LYT600 periscope telephoto. The device will likely include a 32MP front camera. The OPPO Find X9 Pro could offer a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with OIS, a 2MP lens, and a 50MP front camera. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Launch in India Soon, Expected To Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5; Check Other Details.

OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro Price in India (Expected)

As per a report of Mint, the OPPO Find X9 series is expected to be positioned in the premium smartphone category in India. The standard OPPO Find X9 could be priced at around INR 74,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The OPPO Find X9 Pro is likely to be priced at approximately INR 99,999.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mint), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2025 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).