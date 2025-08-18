Realme P4 series will launch in India on August 20, 2025. The P4 series will include Realme P4 5G and Realme P4 Pro 5G smartphone models. These models are said to arrive with dual chipset power with a Hyper Vision AI chip. Realme P4 5G will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, while the pro model will come with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. As per reports, the Realme P4 Pro 5G price in India may come under INR 30,000. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming Smartphone From Galaxy A Series.

Realme P4 Series Will Launch in India on August 20

2 Days Left. The wait ends soon. Get ready to meet the true Mr Best, realme P4 Series. Launching, 20th August. — realme (@realmeIndia) August 18, 2025

