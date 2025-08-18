Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is likely to be launched soon in India. The company has shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 18, 2025, and has teased its upcoming smartphone from the Samsung Galaxy A series. The post read, "Soon you can level up your everyday life with the new awesome by your side. Stay tuned." The upcoming smartphone from the Galaxy A series is expected to be the Galaxy A17 5G. As per reports, it may be powered by the Exynos 1330 chipset and may come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone may feature a triple camera setup at the rear, which is said to include a 50MP primary lens. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G price in India may start at around INR 18,999. Infinix Hot 60i 5G Price, Features and Specifications; Here’s Everything To Know About Infinix’s New Budget Smartphone Ahead of Sale on August 21, 2025.

Samsung Teases Its Upcoming Smartphone From Galaxy A Series

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)