Realme P4 Pro 5G sale starts in India and the price starts at INR 19,999 with launch offers. The smartphone was launched on August 20 in India and is now available with multiple storage options. The base variant 8GB+128GB is priced at INR 24,999, while the 8GB+256GB variant costs INR 26,999, and the 12GB+256GB model comes at INR 28,999. With up to INR 3,000 Bank offers and up to INR 2,000 exchange bonus, the price drops to INR 19,999, INR 21,999, and INR 23,999 for the respective variants. The Realme P4 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. It features a 6.8-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and delivers up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone comes with a 50MP front camera and includes a 50MP AI primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens at the rear. The device is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, which supports 80W fast charging. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India Tipped, Likely To Feature ‘Flex Magic Pixel’ Technology; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Realme P4 Pro 5G Sale Begins in India

One phone. Two chips. Endless power to explore. Grab the all-new realme P4 Pro today. Starting at ₹19,999 with launch offers you can’t miss! ₹3,000 Bank Offer | ₹2,000 Exchange Bonus — realme (@realmeIndia) August 27, 2025

