REDMI 15 5G will launch in India on August 19, 2025 (today) with a 7,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast-charging capability and 18W reverse charging. Ahead of the launch today, the company announced a 24-hour live stream for the battery drain test, which is currently live. REDMI 15 5G comes with a 6.9-inch HD+ display that supports a 144Hz higher refresh rate. It has a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, 8GB RAM+8GB expandable, 256GB internal storage, 50MP AI dual camera system, IP64 rating and more. REDMI 15 5G price in India is expected to be set below INR 15,000, Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE Launched With Galaxy AI Integration; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Samsung TWS Earbuds Here,

REDMI 15 Launch Today in India With 7,000mAh Battery

The #mAhAChallenge is ON! We're putting the #Redmi15 5G to the test with a 24-hour live stream to see if it can outlast us all. #mAhABattery Join us and get ready to win! Every hour, we're giving away a #Redmi15 5G. Don't miss out: https://t.co/RSuTtgYGX4#ContestAlert pic.twitter.com/Yqhx7jxtuK — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) August 18, 2025

