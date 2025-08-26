Realme P4 Pro 5G sale will officially begin in India on August 27, 2025 (tomorrow). The smartphone, part of the Realme P4 series 5G, was launched alongside the Realme P4 5G on August 20. It offers a 6.8-inch 144Hz HyperGlow+ 4D Curve display, 6,500 nits of peak brightness, a 50MP AI primary, an 8MP UW, and a 50MP front-facing camera. The Pro variant includes a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging and an IP65+IP66 rating. Realme P4 Pro 5G price in India starts at INR 19,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, INR 23,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant after discount. Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor powers it. Vivo T4 Pro 5G Launch Today in India With 3x Sony Periscope Camera; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

Realme P4 Pro 5G Sale Starts Tomorrow in India

For every unplanned moment, the battery’s got your back.🔋 5 days of nonstop charge with realme 1x000mAh. Ditch the charger, not the adventure. See you on 27 August. Know More: https://t.co/c8wHve6fZ2#FreeToBeReal #realme828FanFestival #BatteryTechPioneer #realme… pic.twitter.com/Pxq08exJJb — realme (@realmeIndia) August 24, 2025

