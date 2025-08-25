Realme P4 5G sale will officially begin in India today, and the customers can get this device with a massive 7,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast-charging. The smartphone comes with a 6.77-inch display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate. Realme P4 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide camera and 16MP front camera. It runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 and boasts a 7.58mm thickness and 185 grams of weight. Realme P4 5G price in India starts at INR 14,499 for 6GB+128GB, INR 15,499 for 8GB+128GB and INR 17,499 for 8GB+256GB configurations with bank discounts. Lava Play Ultra 5G Sale Begins Today in India, Lava's 1st Gaming Smartphone Features MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme P4 Series Sale Begins in India on August 25 for Standard and August 27 for Pro Variant

OOTD or a vibe check? With the Dual 50MP camera, Pro captures it all with clarity T-hey can’t match! First Sale: 27th August, 12PM. Starting ₹19,999 | ₹3000 Bank Offer | ₹2000 Exchange Bonus — realme (@realmeIndia) August 24, 2025

