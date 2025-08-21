Realme P4 Pro 5G and Realme P4 5G were launched in India on August 20, 2025, with dual chips. Each smartphone offered 7,000mAh batteries supporting 80W fast-charging and 144Hz refresh rate displays. Both models come with a Hyper Vision AI chip. Realme P4 Pro 5G comes with a 6.77-inch display with 6,500 nits of peak brightness, a 50MP Sony IMX896 camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP front-facing camera and a 7.68mm slim design. Realme P4 Pro 5G price in India is 24,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. Realme P4 5G has a 6.77-inch display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, 16MP selfie camera and 7.58mm thickness. Realme P4 5G price in India starts at INR 18,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant. The official sale will begin on August 25 for standard variant and on August 27 for pro variant. The early bird sale ended on August 20. Google Pixel 10 Pro Price, Specifications and Features, Know All About Pixel 10 Pro Variant Launched Alongside Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Realme P4 Pro 5G, Realme P4 5G Early Bird Sale Over, Next Sale Starting from August 25

Others talk performance. We own it. With the Power To Explore, the realme P4 is here to make a difference. Early Bird Sale - Today 6-10 PM. Starting at ₹14,999* with ₹2,500 bank + ₹1,000 exchange. — realme (@realmeIndia) August 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)