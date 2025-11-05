Realme UI 7.0 is confirmed to launch in India alongside the Realme GT 8 Pro flagship smartphone. The upcoming operating system, based on Android 16, will come pre-installed on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered device and will be rolled out to other models in the coming months. The Realme GT 7 Pro will receive the update in November, while other devices will get it in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026. Realme UI 7.0 will feature a new glass-like design, redesigned icons, and a Misty Glass Control Centre. It will also include Flux Theme 2.0 with a panoramic always-on display, Live Photos, and video wallpapers. Several AI-powered features, such as AI Notify Brief and AI Framing Master, will also be added. Moto G67 Power 5G With 7,000mAh Silicon-Battery Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of Motorola’s New G Series Smartphone.

Realme UI 7.0 India Rollout Confirmed With Realme GT 8 Pro Flaghip

