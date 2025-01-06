Redmi is set to launch Redmi 14C 5G today at 12:00 PM in India. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. The Redmi 14C 5G will feature a 6.88-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 14 with HyperOS. The smartphone will be equipped with a 5,160mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Redmi 14C is going to be a budget-friendly smartphone. The Redmi 14C 5G price is expected to be around INR 15,000. The launch event of Redmi 14C 5G will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Xiaomi India. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Expected on January 22 With Snapdragon 8 Elite; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Redmi 14C 5G Launch Live Streaming Link

