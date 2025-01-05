Mumbai, January 5: Samsung is all set to introduce its new flagship smartphone series in the global and Indian markets in January 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series will include the highly anticipated Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Rumours suggested that there might also be a Galaxy S25 slim variant. All will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering powerful performance and AI processing.

Samsung Galaxy AI is also expected to offer new features to these devices. Samsung's S series has always set a new benchmark for premium smartphones in the industry, from offering better camera performance to design and features. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series is also expected to break some more ground. iPhone 16 Pro Max Price Cut: Apple’s Top Premium Smartphone Available at Over INR 14,000 Discounted Price on Indian E-Commence Website; Check Details.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Everything to Know About Specifications and Features

Reports confirm that Samsung will include the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip in its new Galaxy S25 lineup. The flagship smartphones will also have new camera sensors for enhanced photography and videography. Regarding design, the South Korean tech giant may offer the same vertically aligned camera on the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus models. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could offer a redesigned look and camera placement.

Reports suggested that Samsung's upcoming S25 series could offer round corners for more comfortable holding, and the rest would likely remain the same. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cThe ould also come with the same rounded corners instead of sharp corners. The display on the upcoming Galaxy S25 series will reportedly be bigger, brighter, and better. Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra could sport a larger 6.86-inch 120Hz LTPO display compared to 6.8-inch of Galaxy S24 Ultra. OPPO Reno 13 5G, OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G Expected To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, AI Photography Capabilities; Know Other Specifications and Features Ahead of January 9.

Samsung the is expected to exclude Exynos 2500 chipsets this year. However, the company may offer 12GB RAM as a standard for all S-series devices in 2025. Samsung's S25 Ultra is expected to have the same sensors, and batteries are expected to be the same for all upcoming smartphones in the series. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch on January 22, 2024, and sales of the devices may begin on February 7, 2024.

