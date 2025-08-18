Redmi 15 5G will launch in India on August 19, 2025. The upcoming smartphone from Redmi is likely to be the largest in the segment. The Redmi 15 5G is expected to be priced at around INR 15,000 in India. The smartphone will likely feature a 6.9-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is confirmed to arrive with a 7,000mAh battery and will support 33W charging capability. The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor and will be offered in Sandy Purple, Midnight Black, and Frosted White colour options. Realme P4 5G and Realme P4 Pro 5G Launch in India on August 20, Will Arrive With Dual Chipset Power; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Redmi 15 5G Display

The Redmi 15 5G comes with a massive __ display size, the largest in its segment. Answer in the comments using #mAhAChallenge and #Redmi15 to stand a chance to win. 🎁 Join the live stream: https://t.co/RSuTtgY97w#ContestAlert — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) August 18, 2025

