New Delhi, December 12 : Chinese tech brand Redmi is readying up the launch of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is speculated to be the most expensive and premium model in Redmi's current line-up. The device will come packed with a humongous 200MO primary rear camera sensor along with a higher refresh. The device is also said to be endowed with many impressive features alongside powerful software and fast charging support. Smartphone Launches in December 2022: From iQOO 11 To Redmi Note 12 and Samsung Galaxy M04, Know Specs and Other Details of Five Upcoming Smartphones.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is expected launch along with the Redmi Note 12 Pro, while the vanilla Redmi Note 12 model is also expected to follow soon after. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and its lesser siblings are also expected to launch in India soon.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Launching Soon :

Greatest ever 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 on a smartphone camera = #RedmiNote12 Pro+ 5G! 🎉 This 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝐌𝐏 camera on the #SuperNote is the only camera you'll ever need. 😉 P.S. Your 𝟏𝟐:𝟏𝟐 wish is about to come true on 05.01.2023!🤩 Stay tuned: https://t.co/bSN7VljgxA pic.twitter.com/u6wN6jN8M9 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) December 12, 2022

