New Delhi, December 5 : The smartphone market is highly fast paced and competitive, with innumerable brands and fresh models coming into the picture constantly. Hence, we witness a handful of new smartphone models launching every season. December is a month of celebration and holidays, and so the smartphone makers are preparing to woo the smartphone lovers with many new models this month as well.

So, read on to take a look at the upcoming 5 new smartphone models set to launch in December 2022. We take a brief look at all the important factors of the smartphone models that are known to launch this December. Apple Expedites Supply of iPhone 14 Pro Models by Improving Lead Time.

5 New Smartphones / Series Launching in December 2022 :

1. iQOO 11 Series

This is not one, but actually two new smartphone models under the umbrella of Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO’s new 11 series. The iQOO 11 and the iQOO 11 Pro handsets are both going come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8th Gen 2 chipset. The Pro model is going to come with a 4700mAh battery pack with fast charging support.

2. Vivo Y02

Vivo has just launched its new Y02 affordable smartphone on 5th of December, priced at just Rs 8,999. The Vivo Y02 phone comes with a stylish design, gets powered by a MediaTek octa-core processor, a large 5000mAh battery pack and many attractive features such as ‘Eye Protection Mode’ to allure the modern budget smartphone buyers.

3. Realme 10 Pro Series

The Realme 10 Pro series is going to consist of the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ models, and are slated to launch on December 8. These mid-ranged handsets are expected to cost under Rs 25,000, while the top Pro+ model is going to flaunt a curved display and a massive 108MP primary camera setup.

4. Samsung Galaxy M04

The Galaxy M04 is going to be an affordable phone from the house of Samsung, and is expected to be tagged at under Rs 10,000. It is likely to launch next week and is expected to come with the RAM Plus support alongside other attractive features. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 To Come With Much Larger Cover Display and Invisible Crease, Know More Details Here.

5. Redmi Note 12 Pro Series

Redmi Note 12 Pro series is going to consist of the Note 12 Pro and the Note 12 Pro+ models. These handsets are expected to launch in India within this month, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor and 50MP Sony sensor for primary shooters.

With the launch of these new smartphones, the Indian smartphone buyers will certainly have good reasons to buy new handsets this winter season, no matter what their budget.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2022 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).