Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming Redmi Note 14 5G series in India on December 9, 2024. The smartphone is expected to offer a great rear camera setup, premium design along with lots of AI features. Redmi Note 14 5G series is expected to include a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra mobile processor and a 6.67-inch FHD+ display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 peak brightness. It may have a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support, a 50MP+8MP+2MP rear camera setup, and a 20MP front camera. The series may include two devices - Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G. Realme GT 7 Pro Pre-Booking Open, Launch Set on November 26; Check Key Specifications and Features.

Redmi Note 14 5G Series Launch Confirmed on December 9, 2024.

Sleek, bold, and a look that turns heads. The all-new #RedmiNote14 5G Series is definitely raising the bar. Launching on 9th December. Get Note-ified: https://t.co/asEWUT4rts#SuperCameraSuperAI pic.twitter.com/OCz2zhDcHo — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) November 23, 2024

