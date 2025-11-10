The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to launch soon, featuring a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with a variable aperture and a flat display. According to leaks, the upcoming smartphone could include a 50MP OV50X 1-inch LOFIC primary camera lens and a similar lens arrangement to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The leaks also suggest that the device may offer 10x optical zoom. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra launch date has yet to be announced, but it is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Realme GT8 Pro Launch Date in India on November 20, Will Feature RICOH GR-Powered Camera Setup; Check Specifications and Features.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launching Soon With 200MP Periscope Telephoto Lens

Xiaomi 17 Ultra 🍚 ▫️ 50MP OV50X 1-inch LOFIC Main unit - f/1.6x ▫️ Full set of coatings + Equivalent Aperture f/4.5± ▫️ 200MP Periscope Telephoto + Equivalent Aperture f/8.6± ▫️ Large Circular Deco ▫️ Straight Screen ▫️ The Lens arrangement is almost the mirror image of… — Tech Home  (@TechHome100) November 10, 2025

Xiaomi 17 Ultra 10x Telephoto Samples Out

Xiaomi 17 Pro (Left) vs vivo X200 Ultra (Right) - 10x zoom pic.twitter.com/rUTQ9D7hJX — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) October 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)