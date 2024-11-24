Realme GT 7 Pro will be launched in India on November 26, 2024. The smartphone will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship processor and offer the "ultimate underwater camera experience" to the customers. Ahead of the launch, the company announced that it would be pre-booking the device in India at INR 999. Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to launch with the exact specifications of the global variant, including IP68+69 rating, Mars Design, Galaxy Grey, up to 512GB internal storage, and up to 16GB RAM. It is expected to have a 50 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide and a 50 MP periscope camera with 3x optical zoom. Although it may come with 120W fast-charging support, the battery on the device is expected to be 5,800mAh, lower than the global variant having 6,500mAh. Tecno POP 9 Launched in India; Know Price, Specifications and Features.

Pre-Booking for Realme GT 7 Pro Now Open

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)