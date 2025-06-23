Redmi Pad 2 sale will begin in India starting tomorrow, June 24, 2025. The new Redmi tablet has a large 9,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Redmi Pad 2 is available in both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity options. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor. The Redmi Pad 2 comes with an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP front camera. It includes a Redmi Active Pen and AI-powered features like Circle to Search. Redmi Pad 2 price in India starts from INR 12,999 with a discount for the 4GB+128GB variant. The Wi-Fi+Cellular variant of Redmi Pad 2, having 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, is priced at INR 15,999, while the higher 8GB+256GB model starts at INR 17,999. Infinix Note 50s 5G Plus Launch, Sale Today in India, New Variant To Offer 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Redmi Pad 2 Sale Starts on June 24, 2025 (Tomorrow)

Movies hit different on the Redmi Pad 2. Warning: You may never go back to regular screens.#RedmiPad2 is #BuiltForMore drama, action, romance - You name it! Sale starts on 24th June. Know more: https://t.co/z526U9FInu pic.twitter.com/o8O80gvGBS — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 21, 2025

