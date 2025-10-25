The Redmi Turbo 5 will be launched in China, likely around November, with a massive 8,500mAh to 9,000mAh battery, according to leaks. The upcoming device will reportedly feature an ultrasonic FS, an IP69 rating, and a 1.5K flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Turbo 5G will be introduced in the global market as the "POCO X8 Pro". The device is expected to have a design similar to, or slightly different from, last year’s POCO X7 Pro. iQOO Neo 11, iQOO Neo 11 Pro Launch Expected in China on October 30, India Launch in November; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Redmi Turbo 5 Aka POCO X8 Pro Specifications Leaked Online

Redmi Turbo 5 : ✅ 1.5K 120Hz flat OLED ✅ Dimensity 8000 Series SoC (likely : D8500) ✅ IP69 ✅ It could get Ultrasonic FS ✅ ~8500mAh / 9000mAh🔋 Likely to launch globally as Poco X8 Pro , the battery on the global variant will be smaller ! — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) October 25, 2025

Redmi Turbo 5 launch now tipped for November. 🔹 New MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra 🔹 1.5K OLED LTPS panel 🔹 9,000mAh+ battery + 100W charging 🔹 Ultrasonic fingerprint + IP68/69 waterproofing#Redmi #Turbo5 #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/zD1ayyTopt — Piyush Bhasarkar (@TechKard) October 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

