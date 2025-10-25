The iQOO Neo 11 series will be launched this year, likely in November after October 30 launch in China. The lineup will include two models – the iQOO Neo 11 and the iQOO Neo 11 Pro. Reports have hinted that the smartphones will be powered by OriginOS 6 with five years of updates, a shake-to-share feature, and one-touch transfer. According to leaks, the iQOO Neo 11 will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite, while the iQOO Neo 11 Pro variant will include the Dimensity 9500. Both models will have batteries exceeding 7,000mAh. The standard variant is expected to feature a 7,500mAh battery, a 2K display, 144fps gaming support, IP69/IP69 rating, and 8K Ice Dome VC cooling. iPhone 20 Series Expected in 2027 As Apple Plans To Skip iPhone 19 To Mark 20th Anniversary of Smartphone: Report.

iQOO Neo 11 Leaked Specifications Ahead of Launch

iQOO Neo 11 ▫️ OriginOS 6 ▫️ 5 year Long-lasting smoothness ▫️ Cross-device at will, break through barriers easily ▫️ Shake to share ▫️ One-touch transfer Mac connectivity, iPad connectivity, AirPods seamless connection #iQOO #iQOONeo11 pic.twitter.com/oIa2vn5QN3 — Tech Home  (@TechHome100) October 25, 2025

iQOO Neo 11 Expected to Come With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

iQOO Neo11 - Snapdragon 8 Elite - Q2 custom chip - iQOO 15 Monster Super Core Engine - 2K LTPO panel - 7500mAh Blue Ocean Battery - 8K Ice-cooled VC liquid cooling, same as the iQOO 15 - Symmetrical dual stereo speakers - Metal frame - IP68 & IP69 - OriginOS 6 https://t.co/Hxka5D4MoY pic.twitter.com/OvNIJArfNx — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) October 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

