Runway has launched Gen-4, a new series of state-of-the-art AI models for media generation and world consistency. The Runway Gen-4 AI model is designed for media generation with enhanced fidelity, dynamic motion, and improved controllability, said the company. Runway announced that Gen-4 Image-to-Video will start rolling out for all paid plans and Enterprise customers. OpenAI To Launch Next Powerful Open-Weight Language Model Since GPT-2, CEO Sam Altman Hints at AI Model’s Reasoning Capabilities, Launching in Coming Months.

Runway Gen 4 AI Model Series Launched for Media Generation

Today we're introducing Gen-4, our new series of state-of-the-art AI models for media generation and world consistency. Gen-4 is a significant step forward for fidelity, dynamic motion and controllability in generative media. Gen-4 Image-to-Video is rolling out today to all paid… pic.twitter.com/VKnY5pWC8X — Runway (@runwayml) March 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)