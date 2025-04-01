OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced company's plans to release its new powerful open-weight language model soon. He hinted that it would be the first open-weight AI model since GPT-2 and said that the team still had some decisions to make. Sam Altman said, "we’re excited to see what developers build and how large companies and governments use it where they prefer to run a model themselves.". Zhipu AI: China’s AI Startup Launches Free AI Agent To Perform Deep Research and More; Check Details.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Confirmed Launching Powerful Open-Weight AI Model in Coming Months

TL;DR: we are excited to release a powerful new open-weight language model with reasoning in the coming months, and we want to talk to devs about how to make it maximally useful: https://t.co/XKB4XxjREV we are excited to make this a very, very good model! __ we are planning to… — Sam Altman (@sama) March 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)