OpenAI has removed all references to "io," the hardware startup co-founded by ex-Apple designer Jony Ive, from its website and social media. The development comes after OpenAI’s USD 6.5 billion acquisition announcement. As per a report of The Verge, OpenAI stated that “the deal is still happening,” but the mentions were pulled due to a trademark lawsuit from hearing device startup company Iyo. The original blog post and video featuring John Ive and CEO Sam Altman are no longer accessible. OpenAI shared a post on June 23, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter), which read, “This page is temporarily down due to a court order following a trademark complaint from iyO about our use of the name “io.” We don’t agree with the complaint and are reviewing our options." Grok 3.5 Will Add Missing Information, Feature Advanced Reasoning and Rewrite Entire Corpus of Human Knowledge: Elon Musk.

OpenAI Says Original Blog Post Page Temporarily Down Due to a Court Order Following a Trademark Complaint From iyO

This page is temporarily down due to a court order following a trademark complaint from iyO about our use of the name “io.” We don’t agree with the complaint and are reviewing our options.https://t.co/suwMRPTHqB — OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) June 22, 2025

