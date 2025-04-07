Samsung Electronics has introduced “Awesome Intelligence” on the latest Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones. It is expected to improve mobile experiences with smart features for creativity and productivity. Awesome Intelligence is now available on the Samsung Galaxy A26 5G, Samsung Galaxy A36 5G, and Samsung Galaxy A56 5G smartphones. The AI-powered features include Circle to Search, Object Eraser, and Best Face. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date Likely on May 13; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Awesome Intelligence

Introducing Awesome Intelligence on the latest Galaxy A series! Experience AI-powered features like Circle to Search, Object Eraser, and Best Face to enhance your mobile creativity and productivity. Know more: https://t.co/CYJNIjI5yZ #Samsung — SamsungNewsroomIN (@SamsungNewsIN) April 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)