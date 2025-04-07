New Delhi, April 7: Samsung has reportedly postponed the launch of its upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is said to be originally planned to launch in April 2025, but now it is expected to arrive in May 2025. According to reports, the Galaxy S25 Edge will be the slimmest phone Samsung has ever made.

During the Galaxy Unpacked event held in January, the company offered a sneak peek of its upcoming smartphone. The sneak peek provided a first glimpse of Galaxy S25 Edge. The smartphone may come in three colour choices, and it is likely to include Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Icy Blue, and Titanium Silver. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is likely to be launched on May 13, 2025. The Galaxy S25 Edge price will likely be available in India at a price range of approximately INR 1,13,000 to INR 1,32,000. Samsung One UI 7 Update Rolling Out From Today; Check New Galaxy AI Features, List of Compatible Devices, Download Details and More.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications and Features (Expected)

The upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge is rumoured to be ultra slim, with a thickness of 5.84mm. It would make it the thinnest device in Samsung’s lineup. The smartphone is expected to feature a titanium frame to make it lightweight and resistant to scratches. The S25 Edge is anticipated to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is anticipated to feature up to 12GB of RAM. Samsung Electronics To Hike Memory Chip Prices Up to 5% Amid Donald Trump’s 25% Tariffs on South Korean Imports.

Its display is expected to be a 6.6-inch AMOLED panel. The device is likely to come protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to provide resistance against scratches and drops. Additionally, the Galaxy S25 Edge is rumoured to deliver a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is rumoured to come with a dual-camera setup on the rear. It is expected to feature a 200MP sensor along with a 50MP ultra-wide lens. The device may include a 12MP front camera. The Galaxy S25 Edge is anticipated to come with a 3,900mAh battery with support 25W fast charging support.

