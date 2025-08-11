Samsung Electronics has won first place in the finals of the AI Cyber Challenge (AIxCC), which is a US Government-sponsored competition held on August 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. The event brought universities, research institutions, and global tech companies from around the world to show their AI security technology. Samsung competed under the name “Team Atlanta” and claimed the top spot, earning a prize of USD 4 million In a statement, Taesoo Kim, Vice President of Samsung Research, said, “Samsung Electronics was able to achieve meaningful results by demonstrating its AI-based security technology capabilities at a global security technology competition." OPPO K13 Turbo 5G, OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G and OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch Today in India; Check Details.

Samsung Electronics Wins US AI Cyber Challenge

Samsung Electronics Claims First Place in U.S. Government-Sponsored AI Cyber Challengehttps://t.co/vRAzK693xs — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) August 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)