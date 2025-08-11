OPPO K13 Turbo series is set to launch in India today at 12 PM IST. However, before its launch, each product's price, including OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G, OPPO K13 Turbo 5G and OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro, have been leaked online. The OPPO K13 Turbo 5G price in India will start at INR 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB variant. The OPPO K13 Turbo 5G price in India is leaked to be INR 27,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. And the OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro price will reportedly be INR 1,799. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Launch Today in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G Price, OPPO K13 Turbo 5G Price and OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro Price Leaked

OPPO K13 Turbo series pricing leaked ahead of launch : • OPPO K13 Turbo Pro - ₹37,999 (8/256GB) • OPPO K13 Turbo - ₹27,999 (8/128GB) • OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro - ₹1,799 It's definitely on the higher side. pic.twitter.com/ECOY20cKq3 — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) August 11, 2025

