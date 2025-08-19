Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE launched in India with an iconic design and Galaxy AI integration. The new Galaxy Buds3 FE TWS earbuds from Samsung have features like 6 hours of playback with ANC on and 8.5 hours off, a 53mAh battery, a 515mAh battery in the charging case and three microphones. Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE come in grey and black and have a 1-way dynamic driver, Bluetooth 5.4 and SBC and AAC codecs support. It gets an IP54 rating and offers sensors like Proximity, Hall, Touch, and Pressure Sensor. Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE price in the US is USD 149 (around INR 13,000). Google Pixel 10 Series Launch on August 21, 2025 in India With Tensor G5 Processor, Check Leaked AnTuTu Score of Google Pixel 10 Pro XL; Know Key Details.

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE Launched With Galaxy AI Integration

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Buds3 FE With Iconic Design, Enhanced Sound and Galaxy AI Integrationhttps://t.co/6Zuf2WnUlB — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) August 19, 2025

