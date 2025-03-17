Samsung has announced the launch of its new Galaxy S25 Ultra model, which is dark in colour. The tech giant said that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra model would be bold and dark. Samsung already offers its top-end variant of Galaxy S25 Ultra in seven colours. The forthcoming dark variant may be darker compared to the others. The teaser image showed a dark grey coloured S pen without revealing the design. The specifications and features may remain the same. iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Plus To Be Replaced With iPhone 17 Ultra and iPhone 17 Air, Apple’s iOS 19 Expected To Introduce Major Redesign to iPhones; Check Details Here.

Galaxy S25 Ultra Dark Variant Coming Soon, Announced Samsung

