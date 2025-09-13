Samsung Galaxy S26 series charging speed, other specifications and features have been leaked online. The upcoming Samsung flagship smartphone lineup will launch in India in early 2026, likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite 2. It is expected that Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will support 25W, 25W and 45W fast-charging, respectively. As per the leaks, Galaxy S26 Pro may get a 6.27-inch display, 50MP + 12MP + 10MP cameras, and a 4,300 mAh battery. Galaxy S26 Edge could have a 6.7-inch display, 200MP + 50MP, and a 4,200 mAh battery. Galaxy S26 Ultra may come with a 6.9-inch display, 200MP + 50MP + 50MP + 12MP, 5,000 mAh battery and S Pen support. Realme P3 Lite 5G Launch Today in India With 6,000mAh Battery; Check Launch Time, Confirmed Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Battery Details Leaked

Samsung Galaxy S26 charging speeds: S26 (S26 Pro) ⚡ 25W S26 Edge ⚡ 25W S26 Ultra ⚡ 45W pic.twitter.com/mEfSEe6bvY — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 13, 2025

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Specs and Features Leaked

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 lineup is here. 🚀 📱 S26 Pro → Compact & balanced 📱 S26 Edge → Slim with a 200MP punch 📱 S26 Ultra → The ultimate beast w/ S Pen + 4 cameras Which one’s your pick? 👀 pic.twitter.com/a05jsz6d8V — Sam Lover - Welcome to Samsung World (@SamLoverBlog) September 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

