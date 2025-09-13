Realme P3 Lite 5G will be launched in India on September 13, 2025 (today) with a 6,000mAh battery, 7.94mm thickness and 197 gram weight. The upcoming Realme smartphone will be launched at 7 PM IST and have 45W fast-charging support, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chip, 128GB internal storage and 6GB RAM that can be expanded up to 12GB more using storage. Realme P3 Lite 5G will have a 120Hz display, 300% volume mode, an IP64 rating, and military-grade shock resistance certification. Realme P3 Lite 5G price will be below INR 10,000, and it will be offered in Lily White, Purple Blossom and Midnight Lily. POCO M7 Plus 5G New 4GB RAM Variant Launching on September 22, 2025; Check Price Reveal Date, Confirmed Specifications and Features.

Realme P3 Lite 5G Launch Today at 7 PM

Realme P3 Lite 5G Launch Image (Photo Credits: Realme)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Realme Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

