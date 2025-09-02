Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 and Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ are expected to launch in India soon. However, the company has yet to announce their launch date. The Galaxy Tab A11 was recently spotted on Geekbench, having the same processor as the A9 launched two years ago. It is said to come with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor paired with Mali G57 MC2 GPU. It will reportedly have an Android 15 operating system, 4GB RAM and likely a 4,980mAh battery. More details and leaks are expected to be shared soon. Lava Bold N1 5G Variant Coming Soon in India, Lava Mobiles Shares Teaser Hinting Imminent Launch; Check Details.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Key Details Leaked

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 (SM-X135F) 4G LTE spotted on Geekbench with the same processor as the Tab A9, which launched two years ago. Specifications 🔳 MediaTek Helio G99 🎮 Mali G57 MC2 GPU 🍭 Android 15 - 4GB RAM Motherboard: gta11 pic.twitter.com/RViNeKPDQS — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 1, 2025

