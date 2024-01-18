Samsung Live event will start shortly today at 12 PM and offer the customers the opportunity to get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Special edition colours. Besides, the company will give customers benefits like early delivery, the best online exchange value, Smart Club membership, Live Demo Video, and more savings offers. The customers who Pre-reserved for the event with Rs 1,999 will get the opportunity to get extra benefits up to Rs 5,000. Samsung launched its long-awaited Samsung Galaxy S24 series globally during its Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17, 2024, watched live in India from 11:30 PM onwards. During the event, the company introduced its Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24+ and Samsung Galaxy S24 models powered by Galaxy AI features. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series With Galaxy AI-Powered Features Launched During Galaxy Unpacked: From Specifications to Features and Price, Know Everything About Samsung’s Flagship Series

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Coming soon on Samsung Live | Galaxy AI:

