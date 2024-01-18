New Delhi, January 17: Samsung has finally launched its highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 series globally during its Galaxy Unpacked event at 11:30 PM IST. Samsung introduced its new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S24 models powered by the latest Galaxy AI features for calling, translating, taking notes, navigating, and more.

During the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event The company hinted at the possibilities of the artificial intelligence giving the users ability to connect to global audience without barriers. During the event, Samsung unveiled its Galaxy AI-powered features such as Live Call Translate with small demo of Spanish to English translation over call and texting.

Galaxy AI Features in Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung Galaxy AI was introduced with the most anticipated 'live call translate' feature with support of 13 languages. The live call translation feature allows the Galaxy S24 series users to get real-time voice translation over the call and also see text of the conversations on screen. Samsung announced its partnership with Google Cloud offering the most capable Gemini AI model to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. With this collaboration, Samsung introduced features that would allow new ways to search the phone like Google Android Auto AI-connection, Google Messages and Google's 'Circle to Search' allowing users to search information by simply clicking the navigation link, text message, or object respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series Features and Specifications:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched the expected quad-camera setup including 200MP wide-angle camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 10MP camera with 10x Optical Zoom and 50MP camera with 5x Optical Zoom and 10x Optical Quality Zoom. The new Galaxy S24 comes with powerful AI-powered camera features pre and post capturing images of humans and objects. The device comes with 'Quad-tele system' combined with 200MP and 50MP camera allows for lose-less optical zoom.

The NPU of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is improved to provide AI-powered features like live translation, powerful gaming performance and low heat control. The Galaxy S24 is launched with the 4,000mAh, Galaxy 24 Plus a 4,900mAh and Galaxy 24 Ultra a 5,000mAh battery options. As per the expectations, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is launched with titanium frame. The device comes with Corning Gorilla Armour to better protection and safety of the device from damages. The display of the device offers 2,600nits of brightness

Besides the device was launched with features like 'Single share solution across all Android' devices. The other features include Samsung Health that allows the users to help manage their health better offering scientifically-backed suggestions.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Price and Pre-order:

Samsung launched its Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at USD 1,299 (approximately Rs 1,08,037), Samsung Galaxy S24+ at USD 999 (approximately Rs 83,086) and Samsung Galaxy at USD 799 (approximately Rs 66,452) introductory prices. The devices are available for pre-ordering from January 18, 2024 (today). Samsung India announced its Pre-reserve at starting price of Rs 1,999 (refundable) and the Samsung Live event on January 18 at 12 PM onwards. The company confirmed seven years of security and operating system updates. Samsung unveiled its most anticipated Galaxy AI. The devices will soon be announced for Indian market along with prices for all the variants with internal storage and RAM options.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2024 12:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).