Mumbai, July 9: Motorola has launched its new Moto G96 5G smartphone in India at a starting price of INR 17,999. The company's latest model has a sleek and sturdy design with two camera setups on the rear. The smartphone offers a higher refresh rate display and comes in attractive PANTONE-curated colours. The Moto G96 5G packs a Snapdragon processor with a larger battery and fast-charging support.

Motorola's new Moto G96 5G is offered in the following colour options: PANTONE Dresden Blue, PANTONE Cattleya Orchid, PANTONE Ashleigh Blue, and PANTONE Greener Pastures. The smartphone has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating for better protection and SGS eye protection. It offers Moto AI, which includes features like AI Photo Enhancement, Horizon Lock, and Digital Zoom to improve photography. Moto G96 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 144Hz 3D Curved pOLED Display; Check Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Date.

Moto G96 5G Price in India and Sale Date

Moto G96 5G price in India starts at INR 17,999 with an INR 3,000 discount for the 128GB non-expandable storage model having 8GB RAM. The higher variant, with 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration, was launched at INR 19,999. The smartphone is officially launched at 20,999 and 22,999 for 128GB and 256GB variants, respectively.

Moto G96 5G sale will officially begin in India on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores. Additionally, the customers can avail benefits such as 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card up to INR 4,000, 5% cashback via Axis Bank Flipkart Debit Card up to INR 750 and flat INR 10 instant cashback on Paytm UPI transactions.

Moto G96 5G Specifications and Features

Moto G96 5G comes with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 mated with LPDDR4X RAM, expandable up to 24GB with RAM boost technology using internal storage. It runs on Android 15, the latest operating system. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch 3D Curved pOLED 10-bit display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, and FHD+ (2400 x 1080p) resolution. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has 161.86 x 73.26 x 7.93mm measurements and a vegan leather body. It weighs 178 grams. OnePlus Nord 5 Sale Begins Today in India, Smartphone To Go Live With 144Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Moto G96 5G features a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYTIA 700C OIS sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. It also has a large 5,500mAh battery that supports 33W TurboPower fast charging. Additionally, it has two microphones, FM Radio, Bluetooth 5.2, dual nano SIM support, and a Type-C charging port; however, it does not have NFC or headphone jack support.

