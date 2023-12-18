Amid all the reports of UFO sightings and the fuss about the US aliencraft retrieval program, the former US Navy Rear Admiral and former NOAA administrator, Tim Gallaudet, has made a huge revelation. Gallaudet, a PhD, said "It's about time that we do disclose that we are in contact with non-human intelligence." He told NewsNation that he believes whistleblower David Grusch’s claims of a secret UFO retrieval program run by the Pentagon. UFO Retrieval: US Government Has Recovered At least Nine Alien Spacecrafts, Says Whistleblower.

Alien Connection:

NEW - Tim Gallaudet, Ph.D., retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral and former NOAA administrator: "It's about time that we do disclose that we are in contact with non-human intelligence." pic.twitter.com/oIgHFENRyy — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)