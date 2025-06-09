Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4 mission) is set to launch soon as the crew prepares to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The Ax-4 crew includes Shubhanshu Shukla, Peggy Whitson, Sławosz Uznanski Wisniewski, and Tibor Kapu. Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will serve as the mission pilot. Elon Musk-run SpaceX confirmed that Ax-4 crew and SpaceX teams have completed a full rehearsal of launch day activities. Additionally, the Falcon 9 rocket has successfully completed its static fire test. The teams are now reviewing the test data and closely watching the weather in the ascent corridor. SpaceX is aiming to launch Ax-4 mission on Tuesday, June 10, at 8:22 AM ET (5:52 PM IST), with a backup slot available on Wednesday, June 11, at 8:00 AM ET (5:30 PM IST). Axiom Mission 4: Ax-4 Mission Launch Aboard SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft to International Space Station; Check Date, Time and Other Details.

Ax-4 Crew Members Completes Full Rehearsal of Launch Day Activities

The Ax-4 crew and SpaceX teams completed a full rehearsal of launch day activities ahead of liftoff on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/MEhuTdeuDf — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 8, 2025

SpaceX Falcon 9 Static Fire Test Review Ahead of Ax-4 Mission

Falcon 9 static fire complete. Teams reviewing static fire test data ahead of Tuesday’s launch of Ax-4 and keeping an eye on weather in the ascent corridor → https://t.co/BaWXajHZRz — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)