Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4 mission) is set to launch soon as the crew prepares to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The Ax-4 mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The crew includes Shubhanshu Shukla, Peggy Whitson, Sławosz Uznanski Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu. Elon Musk-run SpaceX is targeting the launch on Tuesday, June 10, at 8:22 AM ET (around 5:52 PM IST). A backup window is also available on Wednesday, June 11 at 8:00 AM ET (around 5:30 PM IST). Elon Musk-Run SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches SiriusXM SXM-10 Mission to Orbit From Florida.

Ax-4 Mission

Falcon 9 and Dragon vertical at pad 39A in Florida. Targeting Tuesday, June 10 for launch of Ax-4 → https://t.co/LU1wyD7X9s pic.twitter.com/Y0FEDYkjfe — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 8, 2025

