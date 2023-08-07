While updating on the status of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO Chairman S Somnath said on Monday that the satellite is healthy and everything is going fine for now. “There will be a series of manoeuvres until it lands (on the Moon) on August 23”, he added. Previously, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) published a video of the Moon 'as observed by Chandrayaan-3' on Sunday, a day after India's third lunar mission successfully entered the Moon's orbit. Chandrayaan 3 First Video of Moon: ISRO Spacecraft Shares 1st Visuals of Moon During Lunar Orbit Insertion.

ISRO Chairman on Chandrayaan-3 Status

#WATCH | ISRO Chairman S Somnath on Chandrayaan-3 "Everything is going fine now. There will be a series of manoeuvres until it lands (on the Moon) on 23rd August. The satellite is healthy." pic.twitter.com/p1hOf6oTgk — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

