NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has broken records by discovering the farthest star ever detected which is named Earendel. "Thanks to a lucky cosmic alignment, the gravity of a galaxy cluster between us and Earendel magnified the star’s light, making it detectable [sic]," wrote NASA while sharing the pictures of the discovery by Hubble Space Telescope. "Webb’s powerful infrared vision has revealed more details about Earendel. Turns out, this star is more than twice as hot and about a million times more luminous than our Sun! Plus, based on colors observed with Webb, astronomers think Earendel may have a cooler companion star [sic]," NASA Hubble added. NASA Shares Mesmerising Visual of Closely Packed Star Clusters NGC 6652 Clicked by Hubble Space Telescope (See Pic).

Farthest Star Ever:

