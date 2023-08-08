NASA recently shared a mesmerising visual of closely packed star clusters called NGC 6652 clicked by the Hubble Space Telescope. These clusters lie in our Milky Way in the constellation Sagittarius, about 30,000 light-years from Earth. "The closely packed star clusters can attain their spherical shape due to their intense gravitational attraction. This globular cluster has a tight gravitational bond with tens of thousands of stars [sic]," NASA wrote while sharing the mesmerising Instagram post. Pac-Man Nebula: NASA Shares Visual of Bundle of Stars Located 6,500 Light-Years From Earth (See Pic).

Picture of NGC 6652:

